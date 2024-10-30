UN urges protection as another journalist is shot to death in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist who covered the violent western Mexico state of Michoacan for a Facebook news page has been shot to death. Mauricio Solís of the webpage Minuto por Minuto was shot to death late Tuesday just moments after he interviewed the mayor of the city of Uruapan (ooh-roo-WAH-pan). The U.N. human rights office in Mexico condemned the killing in a statement Wednesday. It said Solís was at least the fifth journalist killed in Mexico this year. It said he had previously reported security problems related to his work. His Facebook page reported on community events and the drug cartel violence that has wracked the city.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.