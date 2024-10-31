A Bolivian artist carves faces of the departed onto Day of the Dead bread

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November, Latin Americans honor their departed loved ones by setting up altars adorned with food, flowers and photographs. But what about carving the actual face of your deceased spouse or family member on a plaster to decorate a piece of bread? An artist in Bolivia is doing exactly so. As part of a centuries-old tradition to honor their dead on Nov. 2, Bolivians share a sweet bread called “tantawawa” (Aymara for “baby bread”) in a symbolic way to connect the living with the dead.

