An Alaska deer hunter has been found dead in an apparent brown bear mauling, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old hunter has been found dead in an apparent brown bear mauling on an island in southeastern Alaska. Tad Fujioka, of Sitka, was reported overdue Tuesday evening after not returning from a solo daylong hunting trip on heavily forested Baranof Island. State wildlife troopers, the U.S. Coast Guard and Sitka search and rescue teams found Fujioka’s body Wednesday. Bears had apparently mauled Fujioka and consumed a deer he had killed. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter located three brown bears in the area of the deer kill and alerted crews searching on the ground.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.