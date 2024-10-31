As summers get hotter, Greece’s seasonal firefighters protest for permanent jobs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of seasonal firefighters in Greece have protested outside the country’s Civil Protection Ministry, demanding permanent jobs as their contracts expired after a harsh wildfire season. They represent about 2,500 firefighters who are now unemployed for at least until the next fire season in May. Union leaders argue that climate change is extending Greece’s fire risk beyond summer, making a year-round firefighting force essential. The government has not yet responded to their demand, but has acknowledged that Greece is facing longer, more intense fire seasons.

