College athletes push for voter turnout while largely avoiding controversy as election nears

University of Montana track athlete Lily Meskers drew attention when she rejected a NIL deal to support Democrat Jon Tester in his Senate re-election bid because she doesn’t agree with his votes on transgender athletes. She’s the rare college athlete to speak out on politics. Many are concerned about risking potential name, image and likeness deals. Others have not figured out what matters to them yet. But many are involved in pushing voter turnout and finding other ways to get involved.

