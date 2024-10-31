Court in Slovakia upholds tax fraud verdict against former President Kiska

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An appeals court in Slovakia has upheld a lower court ruling that found former President Andrej Kiska guilty of tax fraud and given him a suspended sentence. But the regional court in the eastern city of Presov has lowered the original suspended sentence from two years to one, dismissed a fine of 15,000 euros (about $16,300) handed to Kiska last year by the county court in the city of Poprad and also cancelled a six-year ban on doing business. The verdict is final but Kiska, 61, said on Facebook he will use an extraordinary challenge at the country’s Supreme Court to try to clear his name.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.