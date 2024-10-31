Florida surfer is bit by a shark at the same beach he was bitten at 11 years ago

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is recovering from a shark bite just over a decade after being bitten at the same beach. Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 28-year-old Cole Taschman was surfing with two friends at Bathtub Beach in Stuart last Friday afternoon when the attack occurred. He believes the shark that bit his leg was either a bull shark or tiger shark. He spent four days at the hospital before heading home to recover. Taschman was 16 years old in 2013 when a blacktip reef shark bit his hand while surfing at the same beach.

