Louisiana’s new law on abortion drugs establishes risky treatment delays, lawsuit claims
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s new law categorizing two widely used abortion drugs as controlled dangerous substances is being challenged in a state court lawsuit by a physician, a pharmacist, two women who had difficult pregnancies and others. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Baton Rouge says the law sets up needless, dangerous delays in treatment during medical emergencies. Abortion by medication or other means was already illegal in Louisiana when the law was passed this year. Proponents said more control was needed over use of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol, which together can be used to manage miscarriages.