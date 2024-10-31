Missouri Republican election challenger says he should be allowed to watch early voting
Associated Press
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Republican committeeman has asked a judge to stop early voting in Missouri’s third-largest county until it allows “watchers” or challengers” to observe the polls. The county’s election director and Republican secretary of state say early voting will continue in St. Charles County until a judge issues a decision. Early voting locations in the Republican-leaning suburban county near St. Louis were open Thursday, a day after Travis Allen Heins filed for his injunction. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday. This is the first presidential election in which Missouri has had no-excuse absentee voting.