Prince of Wales’ environmental roadshow to arrive in Africa next week

LONDON (AP) — Prince William’s roadshow for environmental innovation will arrive in South Africa next week as the heir to the British throne announces the winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, aimed at finding new ways to combat climate change and other threats to the planet’s air, water and wildlife. William will travel to Cape Town for a series of events culminating in the awards ceremony two days later. The event marks the first time the 1 million pound prizes have been announced in Africa, following ceremonies in Britain, the U.S. and Singapore during the competition’s first three years.

