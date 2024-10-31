Satellite images show North Korea dug large border trenches after demolishing road, rail links

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Commercial satellite images reveal that North Korea freshly carved at least two large trenches across its heavily armed border with South Korea after it blew up northern sections of unused road and rail routes that once linked the rivals earlier this month. Tensions between the Koreas are at their highest point in years as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly showcased his expanding nuclear weapons and missile programs, while reportedly providing Russia with munitions and troops to support President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The trenches were first reported by the North Korea-focused 38North website.

