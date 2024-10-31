UN report wars of famine, aggravated by conflicts and climate shocks

ROME (AP) — Severe food crises threaten hundreds of thousands in vulnerable areas, including Palestine, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali, where populations face or approach famine, a report by the United Nations’ food agencies says. Conflicts, economic instability, and climate shocks — combined with reduced funding for emergency food and agriculture assistance — are driving alarming levels of acute food insecurity, the report warned. “Immediate, scaled-up intervention is needed to prevent further deterioration in these already vulnerable regions,” it added. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said that acute food insecurity is projected to worsen across 16 “hunger hotspots” during the outlook period to May 2025.

