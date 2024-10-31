Working Well: Seeking the elusive work-life balance, one step at a time

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no surprise that workers feel burned-out. We’ve been through a lot the past few years. A global pandemic took loved ones’ lives and left parents working without childcare. College graduates began first jobs without lunch buddies or in-person mentors. Elections and wars divided families and places of work. But along with these challenges came a growing sense that we can choose to build our professional lives in a healthier way. The Associated Press wants to be part of that conversation. We’re launching a series called Working Well to share tips to improve work-life balance, one step at a time.

