World may be merely scratching the surface on the scope of climate-changing methane emissions

The amount of the powerful climate-changing gas methane spilling out of oil and gas equipment, coal mines and landfills globally is nowhere near fully documented and what is known is “only scratching the surface” according to the CEO of one the companies that tracks methane with its own satellites. Rather than improving, the methane emissions problem is worsening, according to Stephane Germain of GHGSat. Since late 2023, GHGSat satellites detected about 20,000 sites worldwide that qualify as super-emitters — sites hemorrhaging at 100 kilograms (220 lbs) of methane per hour. That compares with 15,000 such sites just the year before.

