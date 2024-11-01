A bus carrying students skids off a road in Sri Lanka, killing 2 and injuring 39 others

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A bus carrying university students on a field trip has skidded off a road and tipped over in central Sri Lanka, killing two people and injuring 39 others. Police say the accident occurred Friday when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the country’s mountainous tea-growing region. Police and doctors say 39 wounded people, including six in critical condition, were admitted to the main hospital in Badulla. Two others were declared dead. Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka and are often caused by reckless driving and poorly maintained roads.

