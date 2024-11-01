Abortion rights is creating expensive campaigns for high-stakes state Supreme Court seats

The debate over abortion rights is leading to expensive campaigns for state Supreme Courts in several states this year. Groups on the left and right are spending heavily on races in North Carolina, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and other states for courts that could play key roles in litigation over abortion, voting rights and redistricting. Experts say the spending highlights the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that overturned a constitutional right to abortion.

