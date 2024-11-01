Army looking into shoving allegations involving the general who heads US Central Command

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into allegations that the four-star general who heads U.S. Central Command shoved a member of his air crew during a trip overseas, according to U.S. officials.

Officials said Army Gen. Erik Kurilla became upset during a flight and pushed the service member. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the assault allegations, which recently came to light. Kurilla is still in his job and is currently in the Middle East.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement Friday that it is “aware of an alleged incident and is currently looking into it. No additional information is available at this time.”

The division routinely conducts preliminary inquiries when allegations of misconduct are made to determine if a full investigation is warranted.

Kurilla has been traveling extensively in the Middle East, including numerous trips to Israel and other allies in the region as Israel’s war with Hamas and subsequent battles against Hezbollah in Lebanon have raged on.

The inquiry was first reported by NBC.