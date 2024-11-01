Man sentenced to life in Young Dolph killing gets 35 more years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has given a Tennessee man sentenced to life in prison in the daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph an additional 35 years behind bars. Justin Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder on Sept. 26 and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole the same day. Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell sentenced Johnson on Friday for his two other convictions from the trial, conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot in November 2021 at a Memphis bakery. He was in the city where he grew up to hand out turkeys to families.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.