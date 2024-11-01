Slovak populist premier is in a spat with the UK ambassador to Bratislava over the war in Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has reacted angrily after the British ambassador to Bratislava criticized his interview with Russia’s Rossiya 1 state-owned television, saying, “Slovakia is not Britain’s colony.” In his interview for the propaganda channel, Fico condemned Western support for Ukraine, saying it only prolongs the war, and accused European nations of not being interested in a peaceful resolution. Ambassador Nigel Baker said on X he regretted that Fico agreed to talk to a presenter who is under British and European Union sanctions. He said Fico’s claim that the West doesn’t want peace is not true.

