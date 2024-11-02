India protests Ottawa’s allegation its home minister ordered Sikh activists targeted in Canada

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has officially protested the Canadian government’s allegation that the country’s powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it “absurd and baseless.” Relations between the two countries soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year there were credible allegations the Indian government had links to the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has vehemently rejected the accusation. India’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday a Canadian diplomat was summoned and handed out a letter to formally protest the claim aginst Shah.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.