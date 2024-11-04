Families settle court battle over who owns Parkland killer’s name and likeness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A nasty legal rift between the most seriously wounded survivor of the 2018 Parkland high school massacre and the families of some of the 17 murdered victims has been settled. Under an agreement signed Monday by Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips, survivor Anthony Borges no longer has sole control over the shooter’s publicity rights and a potential $400,000 annuity payment. Instead, he now shares both with the families of slain students Meadow Pollack, Luke Hoyer and Alaina Petty and fellow student survivor Maddy Wilford. Each of the five parties has veto power. They would also split the annuity if Cruz ever receives it.

