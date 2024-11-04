Nigeria’s president orders the release of 29 children facing death penalty over protests

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has ordered the release of 29 children facing the death penalty after being arraigned for allegedly participating in protests against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. The children were arraigned on Friday and have been in detention since August. Activists say they were illegally picked up and have been put through horrifying experiences. Four of them collapsed due to exhaustion when they were brought to court on Friday. Their arraignment sparked outrage and renewed concerns about deteriorating human rights in Africa’s most populous country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.