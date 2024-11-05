Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Democrat Maxine Dexter wins election to U.S. House in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Maxine Dexter won election to a U.S. House seat representing Oregon on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Joanna Harbour in the district’s first open race with no incumbent in nearly three decades. She will be succeeding fellow Democrat Earl Blumenauer, who had represented the solidly blue district that includes part of Portland since 1996. The Associated Press declared Dexter the winner at 11:11 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

