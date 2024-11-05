AP Race Call: Democrat Maxine Dexter wins election to U.S. House in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Maxine Dexter won election to a U.S. House seat representing Oregon on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Joanna Harbour in the district’s first open race with no incumbent in nearly three decades. She will be succeeding fellow Democrat Earl Blumenauer, who had represented the solidly blue district that includes part of Portland since 1996. The Associated Press declared Dexter the winner at 11:11 p.m. EST.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.