Brazilian police official chosen as the next head of Interpol

LONDON (AP) — Brazilian police official Valdecy Urquiza will be the next chief of the global police organization Interpol. Urquiza was elected secretary-general by a vote of Interpol’s general assembly on Tuesday at its meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. He will take up the post when the gathering ends on Thursday. Urquiza is the first chief of the Lyon, France-based organization not to come from Europe or the United States. The Interpol secretary-general essentially runs the organization on a daily basis. Jürgen Stock of Germany, who has held the post since 2014, is not allowed under its rules to seek a third term.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.