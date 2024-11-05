Democratic-backed justices look to defend control of Michigan’s Supreme Court

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Democrats and their allies are defending their majority on the state’s Supreme Court after a campaign marked by exorbitant spending. Republicans are trying to flip control of the court to regain some power in a state now dominated by Democrats. They need to win both seats up for election to do so. Court races are nonpartisan, but candidates are nominated at party conventions. Republican-backed Judge Patrick O’Grady is running to unseat Justice Kyra Harris Bolden. Republican state Rep. Andrew Fink is competing against Democratic law professor Kimberly Anne Thomas for a seat being vacated by a Republican-backed justice.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.