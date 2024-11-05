Democratic Rep. Deluzio wins a 2nd term; 4 Pennsylvania congressional races still uncalled
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is home to five heavily contested races for the U.S. House. Those contests will be critical to determining control of a narrowly divided chamber where Democrats need a net pickup of four seats to take control. Pennsylvania has one of the 16 House districts nationally that Joe Biden won in 2020 but are represented by Republicans. Pennsylvania also has one of the eight districts that Donald Trump won but are represented by Democrats. Republicans are especially eyeing two pickup opportunities in eastern Pennsylvania where Democratic Reps. Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright each won by slim margins in 2022.