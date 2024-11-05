Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a heavy favorite to win 4th term against ex-NBA player Royce White
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a heavy favorite to win a fourth term Tuesday against a challenge by anti-establishment Republican and former NBA player Royce White in Minnesota’s top election matchup. Klobuchar entered the campaign with a history of big wins and a huge financial advantage. She drew about 60% of the vote in her past three victories and raised nearly $21 million by September. That compares to less than half a million for White, an ally of Trump strategist Steve Bannon and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. White once said in an interview with Bannon that “women have become too mouthy.”