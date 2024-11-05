Desert Hot Springs Crash sends 3 to hospital, shuts down lanes of Highway 62

A crash at the intersection of Highway 62 and Pierson Road, in Desert Hot Springs, has shut down some lanes and sent several people to the hospital.

According to Cal Fire, they received a call of a crash in that area just after 11:00 am. The first arriving engine reported vehicles with major damage and three people with serious injuries have been transported to area hospitals.



Eastbound Highway 62 is completely shut down at Pierson Blvd. for an unknown duration while law enforcement investigates. Check back for updates.