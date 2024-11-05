Skip to Content
News

Desert Hot Springs Crash sends 3 to hospital, shuts down lanes of Highway 62

MGN
By
Published 11:53 AM

A crash at the intersection of Highway 62 and Pierson Road, in Desert Hot Springs, has shut down some lanes and sent several people to the hospital.

According to Cal Fire, they received a call of a crash in that area just after 11:00 am. The first arriving engine reported vehicles with major damage and three people with serious injuries have been transported to area hospitals.

Eastbound Highway 62 is completely shut down at Pierson Blvd. for an unknown duration while law enforcement investigates. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Rich Tarpening

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content