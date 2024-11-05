Explosion at Turkish oil refinery injures 12
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion at an oil refinery in northwestern Turkey has slightly injured 12 employees and a fire at the facility has been brought under control. The Turkish Petroleum Refineries company, TUPRAS, says a fire broke out Tuesday at its facilities in Izmit, in Kocaeli province during maintenance work on a compressor. A fire was quickly brought under control by the privately owned company’s own emergency crews and no request for help was made. TUPRAS says operations at the refinery were “continuing as normal. ”Video footage from the site showed smoke rising from the refinery. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.