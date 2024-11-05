Figures wins Alabama’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democrat Shomari Figures has won election to Alabama’s newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District. That flips a seat that had been previously held by the GOP. Figures defeated Republican Caroleene Dobson to win the open seat. Figures was the deputy chief of staff and counselor to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. He also served in President Barack Obama’s administration. The district was reshaped last year after federal judges ruled Alabama’s congressional lines illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents.

