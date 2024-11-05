GOP senator from North Dakota faces Democratic challenger making her 2nd US Senate bid

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Republican U.S. senator from North Dakota who ousted a Democrat in 2018 is now facing a Democrat challenger making her second Senate bid. Sen. Kevin Cramer is confronting Democrat Katrina Christiansen in his reelection effort Tuesday in conservative North Dakota, where no Democrat has won a statewide contest since 2012. Cramer beat Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in 2018 and is a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump. Christiansen is an assistant engineering professor at the University of Jamestown who says Cramer has gotten out of touch with constituents since heading to Washington. She ran unsuccessfully in 2022 against North Dakota’s other senator, Republican John Hoeven.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.