Oregon gets top billing in College Football Playoff’s opening rankings, Ohio St 2nd and Georgia 3rd

Undefeated Oregon got top billing in the first set of rankings on the road to college football’s new, 12-team playoff. A 13-member selection panel released its first top-25 list, and saw what most of the country has seen this year — that with a 9-0 record, five wins in the Big Ten by three touchdowns or more, and a key victory over Ohio State, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks are the best in the country. Ohio State was ranked second, Georgia third and Miami fourth in the first of six weekly polls the committee will release.

