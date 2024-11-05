Rams trade CB Tre’Davious White to Ravens in draft pick swap, AP source says

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have traded cornerback Tre’Davious White to the Baltimore Ravens, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams were still completing the deal. The Rams get a seventh-round pick in 2026 while sending their own seventh-round pick in 2027 to Baltimore.

White is a two-time Pro Bowl selection but he was a flop in his brief tenure with the Rams, who signed him to a one-year, $4.25 million deal as a free agent after seven seasons in Buffalo.

White played fairly poorly in four games for Los Angeles in September before coach Sean McVay made him inactive for the past four games when fellow new cornerback Darious Williams came off injured reserve. White fell behind several cornerbacks on the Rams’ depth chart, including starter Cobie Durant, veteran Ahkello Witherspoon and even undrafted rookie Josh Wallace.

White hasn’t played since Sept. 29 for the Rams (4-4). McVay praised White’s professionalism, saying the Rams hadn’t expected to play White as much as they were forced to use him in the first month.

White tore a knee ligament in late 2021 while with the Bills, and he tore his Achilles tendon last season. He has played in only 25 games over the past four seasons.

White will have a chance to help Baltimore, which has the NFL’s 32nd-ranked pass defense.

