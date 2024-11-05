Strike at Boeing was part of a new era of labor activism long in decline at US work places

Aircraft assembly workers at Boeing factories near Seattle and elsewhere ended a seven-week strike overnight. Over the last few years, organized labor drew a line in the sand, demanding more pay and better benefits during negotiations. Union leaders demanded that U.S. companies make good after what they viewed as sacrifices made by workers during turbulent, industry specific economic times, and also during the COVID-19 pandemic. From Detroit automakers to Las Vegas casinos, here’s a look at some recent company negotiations with their unions and how it played out.

