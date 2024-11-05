US Rep. John Curtis is favored to win Mitt Romney’s open Senate seat in Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah voters are poised to decide whether a Republican representative or his lesser-known Democratic opponent will succeed Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate. U.S. Rep. John Curtis is the longest-serving member of Utah’s House delegation. He is highly favored to win in a deep red state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1970. He is viewed as a moderate Republican in the manner of Romney but pledges to carve out his own brand of conservatism if elected. Curtis faces Democrat Caroline Gleich. The mountaineer and environmental activist from Park City has tried to convince voters that her opponent is not as moderate as he might seem.

