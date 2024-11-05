Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox wins reelection after unexpectedly endorsing Donald Trump

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has won reelection. Cox defeated Democratic state Rep. Brian King. This will be Cox’s second term in the governor’s office. He has long been viewed as a moderate Republican but surprised voters this summer when he unexpectedly backed Donald Trump after the presidential candidate survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Cox also defeated conservative write-in candidate Phil Lyman, who urged his supporters to vote for him instead of Cox after losing the Republican primary in June.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.