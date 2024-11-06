1 of 2 Democratic prosecutors removed by DeSantis in Florida wins back old job

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One of two Democratic state attorneys in Florida who Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removed from office in what opponents say were political moves won back their old job from voters. In the Orlando area, Democrat Monique Worrell defeated Andrew Bain on Tuesday. Bain was the candidate DeSantis had replaced Worrell with last year and who was running with no party affiliation. In the Tampa area, Andrew Warren, who DeSantis removed in 2022, conceded to Suzy Lopez, the Republican DeSantis had picked to replace the Democrat. DeSantis removed Warren over his signing of pledges that he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion.

