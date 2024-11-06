AP VoteCast takeaways: Gender voting gap was unremarkable compared with recent history

NEW YORK (AP) — If women alone had voted, Donald Trump would have lost the presidential election decisively. Men were more likely than women to support President-elect Trump, but in the end, the gender voting gap was unremarkable by historical standards. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide. Harris had the advantage among women, winning 53% to Trump’s 46%, but that margin was somewhat narrower than President Joe Biden’s in 2020, Trump benefited from narrow gains among men and women both, despite a campaign characterized by machismo that often peddled misogynistic rhetoric.

