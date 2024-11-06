Atlantic City mayor is charged with asking daughter to say he did not injure her

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s mayor faces a new accusation that he asked his daughter to lie about how she sustained a head injury. Marty Small Sr. was charged Monday with witness tampering involving the girl. He and his wife, La’Quetta, were previously charged with assault and abuse. Prosecutors say Marty Small asked his daughter to say a head injury occurred when she tripped and fell in her room. Small’s lawyer calls the latest charge “sheer nonsense” and says Small asked his daughter to tell the truth. Small is a Democrat. His wife is the New Jersey seaside gambling resort city’s superintendent of schools.

