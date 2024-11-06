Corning faces EU antitrust scrutiny over Gorilla Glass deals with phone makers

LONDON (AP) — Corning is facing European Union antitrust scrutiny after the bloc’s watchdog said it’s investigating the speciality glass maker’s exclusive deals for its Gorilla Glass used in cellphones. The European Commission said Wednessday it opened a formal investigation to determine whether Corning Inc. abused its dominant worldwide position for the toughened glass used in smartphones, tablets and other portable devices. The commission the 27-nation EU’s top antitrust enforcer. A commission official said Brussels is investigating if Corning tried to exclude rival glass producers, “thereby depriving consumers from cheaper and more break-resistant glass.” Corning said it is “committed to compliance with all applicable rules and regulations where it does business.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.