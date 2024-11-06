Donald Trump’s transition starts now. Here’s how it will work
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House means he’ll want to stand up an entirely new administration from the one that served under President Joe Biden. The president-elect now has a 75-day transition period to build out his team before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. One top item on the to-do list: filling around 4,000 government positions with political appointees, people who are specifically tapped for their jobs by Trump’s team. That includes everyone from the secretary of state and other heads of Cabinet departments to those who will serve part time on boards and commissions.