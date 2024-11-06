Kashmir legislature passes resolution asking India to restore its partial autonomy

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian-controlled Kashmir’s regional legislature has passed a resolution demanding the federal government restore the disputed region’s semi-autonomy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in a minority in the local assembly, voted against the nonbinding resolution. The National Conference party, which sponsored the resolution, came to power last month in the region’s first vote in a decade and the first since Modi’s Hindu nationalist government scrapped its semi-autonomy. The region continues to remain a “union territory” and is directly controlled by the federal government with India’s Parliament as its main legislator.

