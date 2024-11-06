Over 900 customers without power after vehicle crashes into a pole in Coachella

Nearly 950 customers are without power in the Coachella area after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

The crash was reported in the area of 48th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Imperial Irrigation District confirmed the crash caused an outage. There is no estimated restoration time.

POWER OUTAGE: We are experiencing a power outage in Coachella affecting 949 customers. We do not have an estimated restoration time. Please check back for updates. — IID (@IIDatWork) November 7, 2024

Our crew at the scene confirmed that the roadway is closed southbound from Ave 48 to Ave 49 on Van Buren.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Deputies are the scene investigating the crash.

