Over 900 customers without power after vehicle crashes into a pole in Coachella

today at 6:24 PM
Published 5:42 PM

Nearly 950 customers are without power in the Coachella area after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

The crash was reported in the area of 48th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Imperial Irrigation District confirmed the crash caused an outage. There is no estimated restoration time.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that the roadway is closed southbound from Ave 48 to Ave 49 on Van Buren.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Deputies are the scene investigating the crash.

