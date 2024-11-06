Who will certify Donald Trump’s presidential win? Kamala Harris, that’s who

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s presidential win is going to be certified in Congress in January by the candidate he beat, Vice President Kamala Harris. Under the Constitution, the vice president is the head of the Senate, and it’s the role of the Senate president to declare the result of a White House election. That happens, in theory, on Jan. 6. But it didn’t happen that day four years ago. Trump refused to accept defeat and sparked a violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when then-Vice President Mike Pence was to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s win. Pence certified the win a day later.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.