A tiny island in the Caribbean seeks help from London after a politician is slain

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — The government of Antigua and Barbuda is seeking help from authorities in London to solve the killing of a Parliament member who was found stabbed to death this week. The decision was taken Wednesday by Cabinet members in the death of Asot Michael, 54, a boisterous and often controversial former government minister whose body was discovered at his seaside home in Antigua on Tuesday. As a former British colony, the twin-island nation still has strong ties to Britain and in the past has requested help from London police in high-profile cases. Authorities have not publicly disclosed any suspected motive. The case has shocked the island nation.

