After 20 years of acting, ‘My Old Ass’ filmmaker Megan Park finds her groove behind the camera

Megan Park is just getting started as a filmmaker. The 38-year-old writer-director of “My Old Ass,” the Sundance breakout that’s now streaming on Prime Video, came to filmmaking a little backwards. As a product of a small town in Canada, she said she didn’t even know that filmmaking was a viable career, so she started as an actor appearing in films and television shows like “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” Park is having a breakout moment with “My Old Ass,” in which an 18-year-old starts talking to her 39-year-old self after a mushroom trip, which is making audiences both laugh and cry.

