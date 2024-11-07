Longstanding US Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says he is battling esophageal cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said Thursday that he is battling esophageal cancer. The announcement comes after Connolly handily won his ninth House term on Tuesday. Connolly represents Virginia’s most populous county in Congress. Connolly says he had no symptoms besides occasional abdominal aches. The congressman will be entering his new term as he undergoes chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment. Connolly has been a fixture in northern Virginia politics for roughly 30 years after he was first elected as a Fairfax County supervisor in 1995.

