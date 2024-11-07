Republicans make gains in numerous state legislatures. But Democrats also notch a few wins

Republicans running on the ballot underneath President-elect Donald Trump have made gains in numerous state legislatures. But Democrats also notched a few wins in an expensive battle for state power. The most notable change came in Michigan, where Republicans won back the House just two years after Democrats took full control of state government. Republicans also appear on track to force a tie in the Minnesota House, which had been led by Democrats. Both parties scored some incremental victories. Republicans ended Democrats’ veto-proof supermajority in Vermont, while Democrats appeared on track to do the same in North Carolina.

