Wyoming moves ahead with selling land in Grand Teton National Park to federal government for $100M

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials are proceeding with selling a spectacular, pristine piece of state property within Grand Teton National Park to the federal government for $100 million. A 3-2 vote on Thursday by the state’s top five elected officials ends decades of threats to sell the square-mile parcel to the highest-bidding private developer. The land that has been a bone of contention between Wyoming and federal officials for decades may finally be on track to sell within the next several weeks. The two officials voting no said they hoped to strike a better deal under President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.