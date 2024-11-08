34 charges dismissed for Sky Valley woman accused in 2013 animal hoarding case

34 charges were dropped for a Sky Valley woman accused in a 2013 animal hoarding case.

Bernadette Schwenn, 76, faced 10 felony animal cruelty counts, four misdemeanor animal cruelty counts, and 20 misdemeanor counts of improper care and attention to animals.

According to the District Attorney's office, the case was dismissed pursuant to California penal code 1385. This gives judges the power to dismiss criminal charges and enhancements in the interest of justice. This means that judges can dismiss charges if they are unfair, unnecessary, or frivolous, or if an enhancement would result in racial discrimination.

Schwenn was arrested in 2013 and accused of mistreating at least 16 dogs, according to a criminal complaint which accused her of "willfully and unlawfully subjecting'' her pets to various forms of "needless suffering," "unnecessary cruelty'' and "abuse."

The complaint accused the defendant of multiple forms of neglect, alleging she failed to provide the animals with adequate food, water, shelter and protection from the weather, and allowed them to remain in various locations without sufficient care and attention.

At least seven of Schwenn's dogs were impounded over the course of the trial, according to the complaint.